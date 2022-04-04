Addison Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 593,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 342.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 75.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 138.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $315,397.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $462,438.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock worth $1,224,598. Company insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMTB traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

