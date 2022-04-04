Addison Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.43. 2,814,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,021. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

