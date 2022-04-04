Addison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.55. 4,941,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,296,765. The stock has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

