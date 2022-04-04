Addison Advisors LLC Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 574 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

A traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.81. 1,376,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.06 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

