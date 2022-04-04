Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.24.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $458.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.78 and a 200-day moving average of $557.06. Adobe has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54.
In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
