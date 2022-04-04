Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $458.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.78 and a 200-day moving average of $557.06. Adobe has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

