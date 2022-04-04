Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,207,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

