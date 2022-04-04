Adyen’s (ADYYF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $2,750.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,375.00.

Adyen stock opened at $2,029.80 on Friday. Adyen has a one year low of $1,509.20 and a one year high of $3,300.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,980.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,488.00.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

