Adyen’s (ADYYF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYFGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $2,750.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,375.00.

Adyen stock opened at $2,029.80 on Friday. Adyen has a one year low of $1,509.20 and a one year high of $3,300.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,980.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,488.00.

About Adyen (Get Rating)

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.