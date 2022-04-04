Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target Raised to €5.60

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aegon in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.39.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.22.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Aegon by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

