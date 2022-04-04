Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

AEZS stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,854. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.17.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 294.42% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. Analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

