AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AEye Inc. is the premier provider of LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems and robotic vision applications. AEye’s iDAR(TM) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications. AEye Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III, is based in DUBLIN, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ LIDR opened at $5.86 on Friday. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AEye (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

