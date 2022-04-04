Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Agenus from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Agenus alerts:

AGEN stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $660.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,250,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,057 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after purchasing an additional 154,875 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Agenus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 343,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 155,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.