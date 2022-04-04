Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.54.

Shares of A opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $123.06 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.17.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 401,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,770,000 after acquiring an additional 138,793 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

