Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.80.

Get Air Canada alerts:

AC opened at C$24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.00. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.37.

In other news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,023.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602.

Air Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.