Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.31.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after buying an additional 2,859,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,632,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after buying an additional 877,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 498,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

