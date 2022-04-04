Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALDX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a current ratio of 19.77.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 260,950 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.5% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 735,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 139,761 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $966,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

