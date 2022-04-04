Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives $353.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $352.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALFVY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of ALFVY stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.46. 29,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

