Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 4,944 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ALHC opened at $11.72 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.
