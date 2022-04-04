Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 614,046 shares.The stock last traded at $28.17 and had previously closed at $28.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

