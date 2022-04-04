Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 614,046 shares.The stock last traded at $28.17 and had previously closed at $28.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
