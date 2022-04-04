Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.16.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.