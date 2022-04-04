Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 258,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,244,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.19% of HEICO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,769,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 187,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,365 shares of company stock worth $7,956,109. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HEI opened at $156.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day moving average is $142.41. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $122.94 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

HEICO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

