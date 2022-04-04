Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 203,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,651,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.19% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after buying an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,069.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,202,000 after buying an additional 221,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,688,000 after purchasing an additional 147,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $181.51 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.33 and a 200-day moving average of $194.01.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.44.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

