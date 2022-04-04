Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 94,287 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,512,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,809,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $361.85 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $316.00 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.26 and a 200-day moving average of $370.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

