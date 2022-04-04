Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 996,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,169,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Vericel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vericel by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vericel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -232.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCEL. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

