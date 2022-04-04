Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,649,000 after buying an additional 59,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SBA Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,169,000 after purchasing an additional 138,775 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.23.

SBAC stock opened at $350.60 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $274.60 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 164.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.04 and a 200-day moving average of $338.48.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

