Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $39.17 Million Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 996,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,169,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Vericel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 42.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after buying an additional 308,948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Vericel by 38.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,789,000 after buying an additional 124,912 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Vericel by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vericel by 38.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -232.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.