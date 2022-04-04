Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.33 and last traded at $125.58. Approximately 7,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 444,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.84.

AMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,904,386.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $942,147.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,415.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

