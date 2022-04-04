Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,384.16.

GOOGL stock traded up $64.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,867.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,935. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,145.21 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,705.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,797.92.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,445,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $211,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 59.2% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

