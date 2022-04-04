Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,437 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

JNJ stock opened at $178.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $180.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.