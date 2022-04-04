Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $722,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,578 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,226,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,344,000 after acquiring an additional 748,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

