Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.81.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

