Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amdocs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 145,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $83.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

