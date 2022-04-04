American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.59

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 3764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 783.37%.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,658,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in American Campus Communities by 16.6% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

