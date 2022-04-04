American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

AEO opened at $16.05 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

