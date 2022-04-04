American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

AEP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,555. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $101.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,866. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

