Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.87

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 1170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $406,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,604 shares of company stock worth $2,805,321. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 109,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 60,570 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

