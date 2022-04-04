Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.51. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,502 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 156,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,934,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 72,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

