Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.86 million, a P/E ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at $102,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,855,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 249.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 12.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 24,752 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

