Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 16,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,669,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Get Amyris alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amyris by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Amyris by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.