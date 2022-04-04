Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Cut by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.28. The stock had a trading volume of 51,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,997. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,142 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

