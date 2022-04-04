Analysts Anticipate 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($1.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($2.43). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715.

NASDAQ TSVT traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,079. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27.

About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

