Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.75. BorgWarner posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BWA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.79. 1,837,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

