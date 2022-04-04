Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post $1.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Matador Resources reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $7.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Shares of MTDR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,127,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

