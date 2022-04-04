Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 15.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $84,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $452,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,056 shares of company stock worth $1,151,818 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRTS stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.29. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.61.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

