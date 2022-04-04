Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Announce $1.54 EPS

Brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.71. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $2.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 420,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.37. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

