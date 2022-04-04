Analysts Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.02). 3D Systems posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,301 shares of company stock worth $518,942 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 728.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,916 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 724.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $119,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $19,997,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $426,392,000 after acquiring an additional 583,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 85,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,781. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

