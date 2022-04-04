Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $158.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.00 million and the highest is $168.34 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $75.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 859,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,159. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

