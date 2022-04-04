Analysts Expect First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.81. 902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $18,531,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,455,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

