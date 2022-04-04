Analysts Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will announce $57.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.99 million. Greenlane reported sales of $34.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $266.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.05 million to $295.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $322.17 million, with estimates ranging from $279.71 million to $350.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. 4,624,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,883. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 239.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 18.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 42.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

