Analysts Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.40). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

PROG opened at $1.14 on Friday. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progenity by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

