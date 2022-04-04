Analysts Expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,897. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.17. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

